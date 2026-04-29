Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $436.00 and last traded at $427.1360, with a volume of 1006494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $390.99.

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Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $24,300,404. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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