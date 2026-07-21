Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $487.42, but opened at $528.81. Western Digital shares last traded at $530.1560, with a volume of 1,394,213 shares trading hands.

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Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.32.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $560.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total value of $2,071,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,905,270.79. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ares Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 853.8% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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