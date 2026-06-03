Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 5.5% - Should You Buy?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $602.54 and last traded at $594.11. Approximately 7,678,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,892,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.10.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $488.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.33.

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Western Digital Stock Up 5.5%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $400.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total value of $136,883.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $2,174,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,276 shares in the company, valued at $25,347,148.32. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $14,707,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 399.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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