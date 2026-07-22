Western Digital (WDC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Western Digital to announce earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $3.6926 billion for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $548.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.52 and a 200-day moving average of $390.88. Western Digital has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $799.87.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,905,270.79. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,049 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,189,000 after buying an additional 122,779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,676 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $24,579,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded Western Digital from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

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Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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