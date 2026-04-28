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Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Western Energy Services logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Reported EPS of $999.00 for the quarter, while the company recorded a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.
  • Shares were flat at $2.26 on the day, with a 12‑month range of $1.45–$2.60, a market cap of $76.33 million and a negative P/E of -4.10.
  • Western Energy Services is a Calgary‑based oilfield services firm offering well servicing, snubbing, coiled tubing and equipment rental to upstream oil and gas operators.
  • Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WEEEF stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp OTCMKTS: WEEEF is a Calgary-based oilfield services company that offers well servicing and equipment rental solutions to upstream oil and gas operators. The company's primary service lines include routine well servicing, snubbing and workover operations, and coiled tubing. Western Energy Services operates a fleet of well servicing rigs, snubbing units, and specialized rental equipment, such as compressor trucks and fracturing support equipment.

In its well servicing segment, the company provides mechanical maintenance, well intervention and completion support, including acidizing, nitrogen and hydraulic fracturing support services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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