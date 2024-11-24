Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $68.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.26% of Zscaler worth $68,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company's stock worth $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company's stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 283,201 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $17,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.55.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.8 %

ZS stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.96. 2,036,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,164. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler's revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

