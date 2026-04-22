WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%.

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WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. 1,106,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,600. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,914. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Key WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

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