Free Trial
→ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
WEX logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WEX beat expectations: Q-quarter EPS of $4.15 topped consensus of $3.92 and revenue was $673.8M versus estimates of $661.0M, with a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%.
  • The stock jumped to $185.26 (up $7.73) on heavy volume of 1.11M shares, and the company trades with a market cap of $6.42B, a P/E of 21.8 and a 52-week range of $120.03–$186.86.
  • Governance and insider activity: insiders have been net sellers (15,479 shares in the last three months, including two recent COO sales) while proxy firm Glass Lewis backed Impactive Capital nominees, and WEX launched an EV at‑home charging visibility solution that could drive future payment volume.
  • Five stocks we like better than WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. 1,106,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,600. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,914. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Key WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in WEX Right Now?

Before you consider WEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEX wasn't on the list.

While WEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines