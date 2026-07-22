WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 19.680-20.080 EPS.

Get WEX alerts: Sign Up

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $186.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on WEX from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore upgraded WEX to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

More WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

WEX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,953.15. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,739.20. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 794.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $132,563,000 after purchasing an additional 790,271 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $93,289,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,503,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,023 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 231,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 215,036 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEX wasn't on the list.

While WEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here