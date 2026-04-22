WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.950-19.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

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WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. 1,106,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,348. The business's 50-day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,479 shares of company stock worth $2,454,914 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 794.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $132,563,000 after purchasing an additional 790,271 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,289,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,023 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 231,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 215,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company's stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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