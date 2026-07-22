WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.680-20.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 5.450-5.650 EPS.

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WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore upgraded WEX to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.95 per share, with a total value of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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