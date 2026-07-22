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WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
WEX logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WEX raised its Q3 2026 guidance, calling for EPS of 5.45 to 5.65 versus the analyst consensus of 5.30. It also projected revenue of $733 million to $753 million, broadly in line with expectations.
  • The company updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance to 19.68 to 20.08, signaling stronger-than-expected profitability for the year.
  • Despite the upbeat guidance, WEX shares fell 3.1% in Wednesday trading, and Wall Street’s overall view remains cautious with a consensus rating of “Hold.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.2 million. WEX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 19.680-20.080 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on WEX from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Trading Down 3.1%

WEX stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. 1,066,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,972. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,739.20. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 158.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 215,036 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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Earnings History and Estimates for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

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