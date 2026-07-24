WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,057,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session's volume of 551,364 shares.The stock last traded at $175.6150 and had previously closed at $171.47.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.73.

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Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,953.15. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,739.20. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WEX by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.72 million. WEX had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

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