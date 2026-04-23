WEX (NYSE:WEX) Trading Down 13% - What's Next?

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $160.92 and last traded at $160.9610. 284,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 465,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.93.

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Key WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q1 results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management raised guidance for Q2 and FY2026 — a core fundamental positive that supports higher earnings estimates. WEX Q1 Press Release

Reported Q1 results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management raised guidance for Q2 and FY2026 — a core fundamental positive that supports higher earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $220 and reiterated an outperform stance, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support upside over time. Baird Price Target Note

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $220 and reiterated an outperform stance, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts issued mixed notes (Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $158 while median targets remain in the mid-$160s); differing targets leave near-term analyst sentiment mixed. Morgan Stanley Target Note

Other analysts issued mixed notes (Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $158 while median targets remain in the mid-$160s); differing targets leave near-term analyst sentiment mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Company plans a virtual fireside chat and issued a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and strategy execution — useful for investors seeking management clarity but not an immediate catalyst. Fireside Chat Announcement

Company plans a virtual fireside chat and issued a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and strategy execution — useful for investors seeking management clarity but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Proxy fight/Governance risk: Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders support dissident nominees backed by Impactive Capital — that raises short-term governance uncertainty and can pressure the stock. Glass Lewis Proxy Recommendation

Proxy fight/Governance risk: Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders support dissident nominees backed by Impactive Capital — that raises short-term governance uncertainty and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Large volume, insider selling and institutional repositioning were reported today (multiple insiders have sold shares recently; some large funds materially reduced exposure), consistent with the heavy intraday selloff. Flow-driven selling often amplifies moves even when fundamentals are solid. Quiver Quant: Volume & Insider Activity

Large volume, insider selling and institutional repositioning were reported today (multiple insiders have sold shares recently; some large funds materially reduced exposure), consistent with the heavy intraday selloff. Flow-driven selling often amplifies moves even when fundamentals are solid. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged weakening operating cash flow and rising liabilities in Q1 analyses — a potential concern if cash generation lags while leverage remains elevated. Quiver Q1 Analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Down 15.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $272,159.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,443.15. The trade was a 45.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,479 shares of company stock worth $2,454,914. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 794.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $132,563,000 after acquiring an additional 790,271 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $93,289,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $50,202,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,023 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 231,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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