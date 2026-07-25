Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.Weyerhaeuser's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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