Weyerhaeuser (WY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.8289 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 124.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 6,697,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,030,000 after buying an additional 3,713,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,646,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $982,847,000 after buying an additional 2,343,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,300,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,620,000 after buying an additional 1,990,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,819,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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