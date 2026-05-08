What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for AMD FY2026 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.72. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' FY2027 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.84.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $665.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $430.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.0% during the first quarter. Maimon Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,268.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,484,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here