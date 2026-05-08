What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for BP FY2026 Earnings?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. BP's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Melius Research cut BP from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Freedom Capital cut BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.39.

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BP Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:BP opened at $43.79 on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of BP by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 29,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. BP's dividend payout ratio is currently 165.00%.

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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