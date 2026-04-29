What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JNJ FY2026 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson's current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson's FY2027 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

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Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNJ. Argus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $239.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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