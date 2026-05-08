What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for NVO FY2026 Earnings?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 66.00%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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