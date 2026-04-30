What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for ABB FY2027 Earnings?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $58.00.

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ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. ABB has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB's offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB's principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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