What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for AEM FY2026 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the mining company will earn $13.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.20. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' FY2027 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.1%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $183.27 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here