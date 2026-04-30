What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for AXA FY2026 Earnings?

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year. Erste Group Bank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXA's current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for AXA's FY2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

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Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AXA in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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AXA Trading Down 1.9%

AXAHY opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. AXA has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About AXA

AXA is a French multinational insurance and asset management group headquartered in Paris. The company provides a broad range of insurance and financial protection products for individuals, professionals and corporate clients, and its shares are listed in Europe with American depositary receipts trading on U.S. OTC markets under the symbol AXAHY. AXA operates through a network of distributors including agents, brokers and bancassurance partners to deliver life, health, property & casualty and retirement solutions.

Core business activities include life and savings products, personal and commercial property & casualty insurance, health and protection coverages, and asset management services delivered through its investment arm.

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