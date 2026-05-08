What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for BSX FY2027 Earnings?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,955,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,278 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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