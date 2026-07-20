What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for DB FY2026 Earnings?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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