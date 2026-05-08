What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for MU FY2027 Earnings?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $100.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $99.78. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $57.72 per share.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $646.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $683.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began shipping a 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD for AI/cloud/hyperscale customers, reinforcing its role in AI data‑center infrastructure and supporting near‑term revenue and pricing power. Read More.

Micron began shipping a 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD for AI/cloud/hyperscale customers, reinforcing its role in AI data‑center infrastructure and supporting near‑term revenue and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish market writeups and analyst moves have pushed sentiment higher — Mizuho raised a lofty price target that helped drive the stock to fresh highs, signaling continued analyst interest. Read More.

Several bullish market writeups and analyst moves have pushed sentiment higher — Mizuho raised a lofty price target that helped drive the stock to fresh highs, signaling continued analyst interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry research and long‑form coverage argue Micron is benefiting from an AI memory “supercycle” — tightening DRAM/NAND supply, multi‑year customer agreements and improving gross margins underpin a bullish multi‑quarter earnings outlook. Read More.

Industry research and long‑form coverage argue Micron is benefiting from an AI memory “supercycle” — tightening DRAM/NAND supply, multi‑year customer agreements and improving gross margins underpin a bullish multi‑quarter earnings outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst tweak: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate (to $100.45 from $99.78) but kept a Hold — a modest technical adjustment rather than a wholesale change in outlook. Read More.

An analyst tweak: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate (to $100.45 from $99.78) but kept a Hold — a modest technical adjustment rather than a wholesale change in outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad sector momentum (AMD, Samsung, Nvidia, hyperscalers) continues to support memory names generally — positive macro tailwinds but exposure to cycle timing remains. Read More.

Broad sector momentum (AMD, Samsung, Nvidia, hyperscalers) continues to support memory names generally — positive macro tailwinds but exposure to cycle timing remains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback / profit‑taking: Micron is trading down today as some gains are being given back after a very large run; recent headlines noted a near‑3% decline in intraday trade. Read More.

Short‑term pullback / profit‑taking: Micron is trading down today as some gains are being given back after a very large run; recent headlines noted a near‑3% decline in intraday trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and event‑risk: after an enormous YTD and 1‑year gain, elevated valuation raises the risk of volatile reactions to any disappointing guidance, cyclical demand shifts, or softening AI procurement cadence. Recent headlines highlighting the stock’s rapid run amplify that risk. Read More.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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