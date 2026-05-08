What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for PG FY2026 Earnings?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $6.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble's current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble's FY2027 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G is an early customer of Amazon’s new Amazon Supply Chain Services, which could lower logistics costs or improve fulfillment flexibility for large-brand supply chains. This is a potential operational benefit for P&G. Read More.

P&G is an early customer of Amazon’s new Amazon Supply Chain Services, which could lower logistics costs or improve fulfillment flexibility for large-brand supply chains. This is a potential operational benefit for P&G. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PureCycle reported final approvals for two P&G applications and rising recycled-resin economics — a positive for P&G’s sustainability initiatives and potential input-cost advantages as recycled feedstock becomes relatively cheaper. Read More.

PureCycle reported final approvals for two P&G applications and rising recycled-resin economics — a positive for P&G’s sustainability initiatives and potential input-cost advantages as recycled feedstock becomes relatively cheaper. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and product marketing activity (Native limited-edition collections at Walmart/Target and Secret’s partnership for a deodorant launch) keeps shelf momentum and consumer engagement steady but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Brand and product marketing activity (Native limited-edition collections at Walmart/Target and Secret’s partnership for a deodorant launch) keeps shelf momentum and consumer engagement steady but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and annual EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 (several quarters trimmed), lowering near- and medium-term earnings expectations — a direct negative for sentiment and valuation. Read More.

Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and annual EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 (several quarters trimmed), lowering near- and medium-term earnings expectations — a direct negative for sentiment and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group reduced FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains a "Hold" rating, adding to analyst caution around P&G’s earnings trajectory. Read More.

Erste Group reduced FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains a "Hold" rating, adding to analyst caution around P&G’s earnings trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: P&G flagged roughly a $150M hit from supply disruptions tied to the Iran war; management is diversifying and reformulating to blunt impact, but the disclosed charge and ongoing supply uncertainty are near-term negatives for margins. Read More.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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