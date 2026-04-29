What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for RTX FY2026 Earnings?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RTX in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.80. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RTX's current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for RTX's FY2027 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

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RTX Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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