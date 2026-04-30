What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for SAP FY2026 Earnings?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAP in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the software maker will earn $8.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.30. The consensus estimate for SAP's current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for SAP's FY2027 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

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SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 20.08%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Down 2.0%

SAP stock opened at $170.07 on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.23. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $2.9291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,760,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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