What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for JBIO FY2030 Earnings?

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Jade Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jade Biosciences' current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share.

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Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBIO. William Blair upgraded Jade Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Jade Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JBIO stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Jade Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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