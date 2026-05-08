What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for MIRM FY2027 Earnings?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

MIRM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.42.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company's revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $435,249.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,299.42. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 16,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $1,519,049.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 40,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,218.56. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 76,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company's stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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