What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for MIRM FY2028 Earnings?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals' FY2029 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA set a $146.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.40.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $373,680. This trade represents a 46.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,627.25. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,315 shares of company stock worth $6,991,928. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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