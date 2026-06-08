What is KeyCorp's Estimate for Talos Energy Q3 Earnings?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy's FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALO. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.67.

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Talos Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TALO opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Talos Energy's revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $22,551,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,233,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,776,514.72. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,935,568 shares of company stock valued at $48,892,022 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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