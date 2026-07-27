What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Duke Energy FY2030 Earnings?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy's current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.62.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $130.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a $139 price target , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy unveiled its Customer Protection Plus framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Duke Energy (DUK) Unveils Customer Savings Plan To Back Data Center Growth

Duke Energy unveiled its framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Can Duke Energy (DUK) Justify Its Price As Its Higher Dividend Draws Attention?

The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans.

North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory criticism of Duke’s proposed rate increases remains a headwind, with North Carolina’s attorney general saying the lowered request is still too high. That could add pressure to future profitability if rate approvals become more difficult.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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