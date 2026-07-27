What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Exelon FY2026 Earnings?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a "Underweight" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon's current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon's FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Exelon

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its Buy rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Exelon (EXC) Time Of Day Pricing Launch Puts Valuation Back In Focus

Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an Underweight rating with a $41 price target and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside.

KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an rating with a and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment.

Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Exelon’s upcoming earnings report may not be set up for a likely beat, keeping investors focused on execution risks ahead of the release. Exelon (EXC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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