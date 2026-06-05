What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Expand Energy Q3 Earnings?

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expand Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expand Energy's current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Expand Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Expand Energy by 161.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after buying an additional 9,856,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after buying an additional 2,414,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 94.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,498,905 shares of the company's stock worth $493,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,633,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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