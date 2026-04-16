What is KeyCorp's Forecast for MYR Group Q3 Earnings?

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYR Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group's current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYRG. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded MYR Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MYR Group from $285.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.43.

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MYR Group Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $320.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.60. MYR Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $973.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. MYR Group's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 164 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

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