What is Lifesci Capital's Forecast for TARS Q1 Earnings?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.60 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.67.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,143 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,610 shares of the company's stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 112,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $859,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,478.28. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 11,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $801,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,207. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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