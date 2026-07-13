What is Noble Financial's Estimate for AZZ Q2 Earnings?

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) - Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AZZ's current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS.

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AZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on AZZ from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.00.

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AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.11. AZZ has a 12-month low of $92.98 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AZZ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AZZ by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AZZ

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AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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