What is Noble Financial's Estimate for CVGI Q3 Earnings?

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Noble Financial currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group's FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.97 million.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 922,245 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 637,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 463.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 234,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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