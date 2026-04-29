What is Northland Securities' Estimate for NWPX Q3 Earnings?

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NWPX Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWPX. Weiss Ratings upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. NWPX Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $837.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at NWPX Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,396.88. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $249,986.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,815.66. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,273 shares of company stock worth $1,490,019. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NWPX Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWPX Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While NWPX Infrastructure currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here