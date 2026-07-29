What is Northland Securities' Estimate for RELL Q1 Earnings?

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics' current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Richardson Electronics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ RELL opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Richardson Electronics's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,728.05. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $111,816.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,365.15. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 671,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the technology company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. NASDAQ: RELL is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Richardson Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Richardson Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Richardson Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here