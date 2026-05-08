What is Northland Securities' Forecast for WTTR Q3 Earnings?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

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WTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Select Water Solutions's payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $441,925.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,636.29. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,258 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company's stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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