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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Keyera FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Keyera logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank estimates Keyera will earn C$1.56 per share in FY2026 and C$2.96 per share in FY2027, below the current full-year consensus estimate of C$2.22. The bank maintains a “Sector Outperform” rating and a C$66 price target.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 11 Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.93.
  • Keyera recently paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.54, or C$2.16 annualized, yielding 3.6%; however, its payout ratio stands at a high 270.89%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keyera.

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera's current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Keyera's FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Keyera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keyera from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$60.93.

View Our Latest Report on Keyera

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$60.71 on Monday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$40.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.22. The stock has a market cap of C$17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.83.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Keyera's payout ratio is presently 270.89%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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