What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Stantec FY2026 Earnings?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Free Report) NYSE: STN - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $6.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$157.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$175.00 to C$154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotia dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$146.00.

Get Stantec alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$97.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$94.79 and a 52 week high of C$160.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Douglas Keith Ammerman bought 681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.84 per share, with a total value of C$66,629.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 42,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,159,374.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their position. Also, Director Clayton Bock bought 1,485 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$94.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,852.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,895 shares in the company, valued at C$464,290.75. This represents a 43.55% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here