What is Scotiabank's Estimate for TSE:TWM FY2026 Earnings?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotia upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TSE:TWM opened at C$21.27 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.60 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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