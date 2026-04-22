What is Scotiabank's Estimate for TSE:TXG FY2027 Earnings?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.06. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$78.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.67.

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Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 4.9%

TSE:TXG opened at C$62.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$38.80 and a 1 year high of C$85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.71.

Torex Gold Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.37%.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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