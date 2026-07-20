What is Scotiabank's Forecast for MDA Space FY2026 Earnings?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space's current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MDA Space's FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of C$464.10 million for the quarter.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on MDA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MDA Space from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on MDA Space from C$62.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on MDA Space from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$58.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$64.70.

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MDA Space Stock Performance

MDA stock opened at C$42.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.28. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$20.85 and a 1-year high of C$67.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In other news, insider Luigi Pozzebon sold 31,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total transaction of C$1,676,189.40. Also, insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.79, for a total transaction of C$2,375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,184,873.49. The trade was a 42.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 119,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,903 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one.

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