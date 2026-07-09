What is Scotiabank's Forecast for SSMR FY2026 Earnings?

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (NYSE:SSMR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining's FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get SSMR alerts: Sign Up

SSMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSMR

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Stock Down 7.6%

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michelle H. Shepston bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Radford purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,291.50. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 59,565 shares of company stock worth $804,128 in the last 90 days.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining wasn't on the list.

While Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here