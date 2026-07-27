What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TC Energy FY2027 Earnings?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

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TRP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

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TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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