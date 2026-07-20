What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:EDV FY2027 Earnings?

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $6.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.88%.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$116.00 to C$92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$64.67 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$40.34 and a 52-week high of C$98.71. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Franklin Young sold 20,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.21, for a total value of C$995,419.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,532.62. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Pascal Bernasconi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.51, for a total value of C$990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$701,457.68. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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