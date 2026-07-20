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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:EDV FY2027 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Endeavour Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Endeavour Mining to C$6.01 from C$6.25, trimming its outlook in a July 15 research note.
  • The new forecast remains above the current consensus estimate of C$4.45 per share for Endeavour Mining’s full-year earnings.
  • Other analysts are still broadly positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $6.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$116.00 to C$92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$64.67 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$40.34 and a 52-week high of C$98.71. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Franklin Young sold 20,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.21, for a total value of C$995,419.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,532.62. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Pascal Bernasconi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.51, for a total value of C$990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$701,457.68. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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